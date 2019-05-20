THREE people were arrested in a drugs raid in Selby.

North Yorkshire Police broke down the door of a house in Volta Street in the early hours of Friday, May 17, following information from the public, and officers from the force's Operational Support Unit and the local neighbourhood policing team carried out a search.

Class A and B drugs were found in the house, and police arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, and possession with intent to supply a class B drug. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, and possession with intent to supply a class B drug, and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

All three have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A force spokesman said: "As this warrant shows, we can and will act on community concerns and take proactive enforcement action. Activity connected to illegal drugs causes misery for law-abiding residents and has a negative effect on our communities.

"Local people can help the police build up information that could lead to more action being taking, by telling us about suspicious activity in their areas. Anyone with information about illegal activity should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If people don’t want to speak to the police or want to remain anonymous, information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."