POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after an attempted burglary at a store in York city centre.
It happened at Ramsdens on Market Street between 11.45pm and midnight on May 10, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Constable Parker 832, or email Michael.parker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12190084588.
Comments are closed on this article.