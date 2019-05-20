AN INNOCENT motorist was like a 'rabbit in headlights' when armed police, dogs and a helicopter were deployed in bringing his vehicle to a stop on the A64.
Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that police swung into action after a suspect vehicle was sighted yesterday through ANPR - automatic number plate recognition.
"Turns out the garage has got a digit wrong on the number plate," he said. "Advice given to driver who looked a bit like #RabbitInHeadlights."
Meanwhile, police also swooped on the A1 yesterday following ANPR reports that a stolen vehicle from the Cleveland Area was heading towards North Yorkshire.
Sgt Cording tweeted that support units from the roads patrol group, firearms unit and dog section safely stopped the vehicle, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of an offensive weapon.
