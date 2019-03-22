A FAMILY-run mobility company has recruited new staff due to the growing demand for its services.

Harrogate-based Yorkshire Care Equipment has taken on two new recruit to keep up with demand following its most profitable year ever.

Set up in 1972, YCE is now one of the most trusted names in care and mobility equipment across the country and, last year, the company saw its profits increase seven-fold.

In response, the firm has announced the appointment of Ben Stirling, in the sales department, and Miles Sadler, in an engineer’s role, to help maintain its high levels of growth and customer service.

YCE’s 2019 strategy will see it expand into new markets with a key focus on three products: the Raizer emergency lifting chair, the Lenton care chair and the ProSpec hospital chair.

Ben will be playing an integral role in introducing these products to the right people in the company’s key target areas.

Meanwhile, Miles will be working in client’s homes, carrying out maintenance and servicing for the company’s huge product range.

Managing director, Tristan Hulbert, said: “With Ben working on sales and Miles as an engineer, we’re making sure that our customers are getting the best service and advice possible.

“I’m sure that they won’t be our only new recruits this year with the way things are going.”