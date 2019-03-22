THE York Musical Theatre Company''s Stage Experience show for 2019 will the High School edition of Rock Of Ages.

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical heads back to the Eighties' era of big bands, big egos, big guitar solos and even bigger hair and revels in hits by REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and many more besides.

After last year's successful launch with the fun teenage musical 13, YMTC's Stage Experience summer school for 12 to 19 year olds will be held at the John Cooper Studio Theatre @41 Monkgate, York, from August 18 to 31.

"We’ll be holding audition workshops on Saturday, April 6 from 10am to 4pm at Acomb Methodist Church, and we're hoping for lots of young people from York and surrounding areas to sign up and get involved," says publicity officer and actress Anna Mitchelson.

The summer school will provide two weeks of tuition and workshops in singing, acting and dancing, leading to four performances of the guitar-bending show as the climax to the fortnight.

Production director Richard Bainbridge will lead the tuition, assisted by musical director John Atkin and choreographer Luke Redhead.

Bainbridge, YMTC's chairman, is delighted to be bringing back the Stage Experience in August. "We had such a great time last summer with 13," he says. "All the young people and adults involved had a really special, memorable and enjoyable experience, so we just couldn’t wait to bring it back for 2019.

"We also discovered some truly amazing talent with the 2018 cast and we are so excited to welcome back any children from last year and to discover all the new talent out there.

"We’re really keen to give young people the opportunity again this summer to learn some musical theatre skills and hopefully to nurture some of them into future YMTC performers.

"Some of our young people who started with YMTC have gone on to professional careers in theatre, film and television, and we know how invaluable amateur stage experience can be to anybody wanting to perform on stage as a career. We can’t wait to meet all the young people at the auditions and to start putting them through their paces again for this year."

Those interested in taking part are invited to register for auditions by Monday, April 1. All applicants must attend the audition workshops on April 6 at 10am and be available for the whole day, should they reach the final stage.

To find out more about the Stage Experience fee and to sign up for auditions, visit membermojo.co.uk/se2019.

