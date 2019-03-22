POLICE believe the suspect behind an arson attack in Selby has suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to Abbey Fisheries in Gowthorpe, Selby, at about 3.40am on Thursday, where a fire had badly damaged the shop.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said CCTV footage had been released to encourage anyone with information to contact them, after a man was seen leaving the area.

He said: “We’re releasing this dramatic footage of an arson at Abbey Fisheries, Gowthorpe, Selby, to encourage people to come forward with information. We think whoever started the blaze has been badly burned.

“Did you see anything, or do you know someone who has recently suffered burn injuries?”

Anyone with information should phone 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference NYP-21032019-0043.