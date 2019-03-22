Tributes have been paid to university student Libby Squire after her body was found in the Humber Estuary.

Humberside Police had been searching for the 21-year-old who disappeared from near her Hull home seven weeks ago.

Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley said formal identification has now taken place after the body was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Professor Susan Lea, vice-chancellor at the University of Hull, said: “As a close-knit University community of staff and students, we are all absolutely devastated by the loss of our student, Libby Squire.

“Our hearts go out to Libby’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and we will continue to give them our full support.

“We have been incredibly moved by the way staff, students, Humberside Police and the local community have all come together over the past few weeks.

“The kindness and care everyone has shown towards each other has been overwhelming, as has everyone’s commitment to finding Libby since she went missing.”

Miss Squire was last seen just after midnight on Friday February 1 on Beverley Road close to the junction with Haworth Street in the East Yorkshire city.

Her body was discovered close to Spurn Point around 3.30pm on Wednesday and taken to Grimsby docks.

PA Graphics

Miss Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was studying philosophy at the University of Hull.

The Hull Community Church on Newland Road changed its profile picture on Facebook to one paying tribute to Miss Squire.

Posts on the page read: “We are devastated at the news of Libby Squire. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family at this horrendous time.

“We have taken Libby to our hearts, and she will never be forgotten by us here in Hull.

“We have laid white tulips for Libby on the bench where she was last seen – only to find that others have come too to pour out their grief and send messages of love.”

(PA Graphics)(PA Graphics) The bench on Beverley Road has become a focus for tributes to the student in the hours since the confirmation of her death.

A succession of people laid flowers at the spot on Friday morning, which is just a few hundreds metres from her student home.

Among the bouquets, candles have been lit and other mementos, including balloons, have been left.

One tribute from a nine-year-old girl said: “Gone from our sights but never from our hearts.”

Another said: “RIP lovely Libby. Hull will always hold you in our hearts.”

A message from staff at a nearby shop said: “Darling, you can rest in peace. Always in our thoughts and hearts.”

Another tribute said: “Please don’t let one act of hate overshadow the outpouring of love for you.”

Around 50 detectives worked on the case and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of abduction.

Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, has been remanded in custody having appeared in court on unrelated charges of burglary, voyeurism, outraging public decency and receiving stolen goods.

In the week after she disappeared, Miss Squire’s parents Lisa and Russ thanked the public for their help, saying they had been “overwhelmed with people’s kindness and support”.