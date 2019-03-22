ON the 75th anniversary of the prisoner-of-war escape from the Stalag Luft III prison in German-occupied Poland on Sunday, historian Dan Snow hosts a commemorative evening at the Eventim Apollo in London. This will be broadcast live via satellite at City Screen, York, at 6pm before a screening of John Sturges's Second World War adventure film The Great Escape.

Dave Taylor, City Screen's marketing manager, says: "We understand that Dan Snow will hear the stories of veterans of the escape, which took place on the night of March 24-25 1944. He will also delve behind the operation with renowned historian Paul Beaver and Dr Hugh Hunt, from the University of Cambridge.”

Tickets are available on 0871 902 5747, in person at City Screen or at or online at picturehouses.com.