MICKLEGATE in York has now reopened after a 'suspicious item' received at a property in the road sparked an alert.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "A concerned member of the the public received an item which they deemed as suspicious in the post at a property on Micklegate. Following an investigation by Explosive Ordnance Disposal the item was not deemed as dangerous and the cordon was lifted."

A spokesman for The Army said: "An unsolicited package had been sent from Canada. It was x-rayed as precaution but turned out not to be dangerous."

Police confirmed that the road was now open following the incident earlier today (Friday, March 22).

At around 1pm, police set up a cordon in York's Micklegate after a suspicious item was received at a property in the road.

Here's the story from earlier today: North Yorkshire Police said the cordon is in place in the Micklegate area at the request of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) "after a suspicious item was received at a property on the road".

Bomb scare currently at Micklegate. Suspicious package had been found. pic.twitter.com/yvlBeU41Ud — AJO (@AJOzobia) March 22, 2019

"Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while an investigation into the package is carried out," a spokesperson for the force said.

@NPTYorkcity has tweeted that Micklegate is shut to pedestrians and vehicles in between Trinity Lane and Micklegate Bar.

⚠️ Service Update ⚠️

Micklegate is shut currently... between Trinity Lane and Toft Green. Services aren't diverted but it is causing minor delays of up to 10 minutes in the area. #Live #York — BusesinYork (@Buses_York) March 22, 2019

Temporary closure Micklegate,Priory Street and Toft Green. No cars or pedestrians for now please bear with us. pic.twitter.com/OzMnf4vmsr — NYP York South (@NPTYorkSouth) March 22, 2019

Toft Green is also shut past Fibbers bar.

Neil Bentinck, owner of Skosh, said that they had to evacuate after a bomb scare at the army recruitment store.

"We've been told the road will be shut for a few hours," he added.

Due to the incident, the Jorvik Group has tweeted that The Henry VII Experience at Micklegate Bar will be closed for the remainder of the day.

York Brewery has also stated that the Brewery is currently closed due to the incident, with Toft Green "currently closed from Bier Keller to Micklegate".

@yorkpress micklegate closed and evacuated due to bomb scare pic.twitter.com/Y4ldzhGeHm — Rebeccascurr (@Rebeccascurr) March 22, 2019

"Not currently sure when we’ll reopen. Keep an eye out for updates," said a spokesman.

An employee who works at Toft Green said: “Toft Green is evacuated between Micklegate and the Bier Keller and Toft Green is closed from the Bar down to Barker Lane.

"We have just seen the bomb squad go past. We are trying to get a steer on how long it will be. We have overheard that it could be a couple of hours but you never know.”

A spokesman for Minster Self Drive said: "We saw police cars coming up the street. They evacuated the cars and people on the street before coming in to our office and telling us to head to the bottom of Micklegate."

The Royal Logistic Corps Bomb Disposal Unit is now on site.

On the buses First York said: "All services are now subject to delays and diversions. We are yet to be informed about the time scale of this closure."

Elizabeth Matfin, owner of Bridal Reloved, said: "I was just nipping our for some lunch and they told me I had to go lock up and head to the bottom of Micklegate."

Sarah Lakin, co-owner of Micklegate Social, said the police came into the café just before 1pm and asked staff to evacuate the building.

She said: “It was a bit alarming. It’s kind of surreal, I’m hoping it’s nothing because you can’t believe something like this could happen in York.

“It was busy at the time. It will have affected a lot of businesses, I hope it’s open soon.”