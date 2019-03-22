A NEW service that matches older homeowners with younger people looking for a place to stay is coming to York.

Homeshare York is based on a national model, where a younger person provides 10 hours of support a week to an older householder in exchange for a room in their home.

The home sharers could help with practical tasks, such as cleaning, shopping or cooking, as well as provide support and a reassuring overnight presence.

The service enables older people to continue living independently with the support and companionship of a sharer.

It also provides young professionals, or mature and postgraduate students struggling with rental costs, affordable accommodation in the city.

It is not known when the scheme will start in the city, however similar services around the UK have reported significant benefits linked with intergenerational friendships arising from Homeshare matches. Participants have felt less isolated, experienced an increased sense of wellbeing and shared learning, too.

Homeshare York is a not-for-profit service with a monthly contribution made by the householder and homesharer to cover the cost of the matching process and ongoing support.

It offers a viable, cost-saving option for younger and older members of the community as the fees are considerably less than the equivalent cost of support for the householder or rental costs for the home sharer.

To apply for the scheme, people will have to undergo an assesment and matching progress with Homeshare.

Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, said: “Research from the Centre for Ageing Better confirms that home is where most people want to be, with 80 per cent of homeowners aged 65 and over wishing to stay where they are. The Homeshare service offers an innovative way of doing this – bringing old and young together in a way which benefits both.”