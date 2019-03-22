ONE person was arrested for allegedly being abusive to police after officers were called to anti-social behaviour involving youths in the Acomb area of York yesterday evening (March 21).

North Yorkshire Police's York South team wrote on Twitter that officers dealt with youths causing anti-social behaviour on Front Street following several calls to the force.

The team tweeted: "1 male arrested for section 5 for being abusive to police & a dispersal put in place !! again !!!"

On Wednesday night, youths were moved on from Morrison's in Acomb by officers, the team said.

Speaking about this incident, the team added: "We were met with bad language anti social behaviour & verbal abuse to officers. A dispersal order was issued."