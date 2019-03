A MAJOR travel agency has announced the closure of 21 stores around the UK - but three York shops have not been affected.

Thomas Cook announced on Friday it would close 21 stores, with the loss of 102 jobs as part of "an ongoing programme to drive greater efficiencies", and "address changing customer behaviour", after more customers book holidays online.

The company has three branches in York - in Nessgate, Monks Cross and Clifton Moor.