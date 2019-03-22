WILL Young will play York Barbican on October 20 on his 21-date autumn tour.

Tickets will go on sale on March 29 at 9am at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0844 854 2757 or in person from the Barbican box office.

The tour will promote the 40-year-old South Londoner's seventh album, Lexicon, set for release on June 14, preceded by the single All The Songs, out this week.

This "upbeat, piano-led, dancefloor-tilted heartbreak anthem", accompanied by a video by fashion photographer and director Rankin, introduces an album built around the joy of pop music.

"I always say that there's no point in doing it if it's not joyous," says Young, who last performed at York Barbican in October 2015. "That's been my motto: do it the way you want to do it."

Lexicon, Young's first album for the independent label Cooking Vinyl, was created partly by re-uniting with the team behind his 2011 album Echoes, including producers and songwriters Richard X, Jim Eliot and Mima Stilwell. In addition, he teamed up with Eg White, who has worked previously with Adele and Florence + The Machine, new talent Boy Matthews, Danny Shah and Tom Walker.

Young, who rose to fame by winning The X Factor in 2002, has been campaigning for the LGBTQ movement, promoting all-inclusive children’s books on Cbeebies. The second season of his LGBT podcast Homo Sapiens, co-created and co-presented with filmmaker and friend Chris Sweeney is out now.