A MAN has been charged with three different offences after a serious crash in East Yorkshire.

Officers were called to the collision, involving one car, at the Shiptonthorpe roundabout on the A1079, just before 3.30am on Tuesday.

Erhan Ahmed, 27, of High Street, Market Weighton, has been charged with dangerous driving, having no insurance, and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, Humberside Police said.

The force said on Tuesday that a man and woman who were in the car were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Ahmed is due to appear before Hull Magistrates Court this morning.