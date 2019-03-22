A MAN has appeared in court charged with three different offences after a serious crash in East Yorkshire.

Officers were called to the collision, involving one car, at the Shiptonthorpe roundabout on the A1079, just before 3.30am on Tuesday.

The force said later that day that a man and woman who were in the car were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Erhan Ahmed, 27, of High Street, Market Weighton, was charged with dangerous driving, having no insurance, and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, Humberside Police said.

Ahmed appeared before Hull Magistrates Court this morning and pleaded guilty to having no insurance, not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, and indicated a plea of guilty to dangerous driving.

He has been remanded in custody until Monday, March 25, when he is due to appear at the magistrates court again.