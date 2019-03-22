TWO people were treated for smoke inhalation after a bin fire outside a flat in Selby, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

A fire crew from Selby responded to a report of bins on fire outside a two storey flat on Millgate at about 1.25am today (March 22).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Heat damage also occurred to the flat’s external windows. X2 occupants treat by firecrews for slight smoke inhalation.

"Cause believed to be deliberate."

The crew put out the fire using a hosereel.