VOLUNTEERS at a lifesaving charity in York are encouraging people to wear orange and donate to their cause.

The team at York Rescue Boat want people to Go Orange for Independent Lifeboats - a campaign to raise money to support lifeboat charities.

People are asked to wear something orange today or tomorrow, and donate £1 to York Rescue Boat.

Each year, the charity has to raise £21,000 for running costs and to develop its lifesaving service.

You can donate via their JustGiving page, or text 'GOORANGE 2' to 70085 to donate £2. This costs £2 plus a standard rate message.

Alternatively, you can opt to give any whole amount up to £20.

York Rescue Boat was set up in 2014, in response to a number of river deaths in both the Ouse and the Foss.