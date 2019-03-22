VOLUNTEERS at a lifesaving charity in York are encouraging people to wear orange and donate to their cause.
The team at York Rescue Boat want people to Go Orange for Independent Lifeboats - a campaign to raise money to support lifeboat charities.
People are asked to wear something orange today or tomorrow, and donate £1 to York Rescue Boat.
Each year, the charity has to raise £21,000 for running costs and to develop its lifesaving service.
You can donate via their JustGiving page, or text 'GOORANGE 2' to 70085 to donate £2. This costs £2 plus a standard rate message.
Alternatively, you can opt to give any whole amount up to £20.
York Rescue Boat was set up in 2014, in response to a number of river deaths in both the Ouse and the Foss.
