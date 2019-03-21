A PEDESTRIAN was killed in a collision on a road north of York.

Nicholas Carpenter, 38, from Strensall, died at the scene of the collision, which involved a silver Kia Sportage 4x4 vehicle, said North Yorkshire Police.

The incident happened on Sheriff Hutton Road, between Strensall and Sheriff Hutton, at 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 20.

Police said the vehicle was travelling towards Strensall from the direction of Sheriff Hutton and Mr Carpenter was walking in the same direction.

A police spokesperson said: "Police, ambulance and air ambulance services attended, but very sadly the male pedestrian died at the scene. He has been named as 38-year-old Nicholas Carpenter from Strensall."

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, who may have seen the vehicle or Mr Carpenter prior to the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage to contact them.

The spokesperson added: "Mr Carpenter was carrying a clipboard and a pair of binoculars at the time of the collision."

Air ambulance services attended the crash scene on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 101, select option two and ask to speak to Mark Mullins from the Major Collision Investigation Team. You can also email Mark.Mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk - please quote reference 12190050423.