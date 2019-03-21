CONTROVERSIAL plans for new sports facilities at a York school have been given the go ahead - with shorter opening hours than planned.

Proposals to create a multi-use games area (MUGA) at Millthorpe School, which would be used by other schools in the South Bank Academy Trust, were submitted by the trust and would be funded by City of York Council as part of the expansion of nearby Scarcroft Primary.

Under the plans, a floodlit 3G sports pitch would be built on land to the south of the school buildings, with access off Philadelphia Terrace. A new car park with 40 spaces would also be created.

But 130 residents objected to the plans, voicing concerns about parking, noise and the opening hours of the site - which was due to open until 10pm at night Monday to Thursday.

Speaking at a planning meeting on Wednesday, neighbour Jane Simms said: “Residents are not opposed in principle. Our main concerns are increased traffic - up to 80 vehicles an hour we are told, including coaches. Our parked cars are regularly damaged by cars squeezing through.”

And Averil Rushton, another resident, said: “This development would mean neighbours have noise, light and traffic disruption on weekends and evenings. This would have a severe impact on the ability of people to enjoy their homes in peace.”

Designs for the new facility also include a 4.5m high mesh fence, eight 13m high floodlights and a 3m high timber noise barrier along the south-western boundary of the pitch.

Steve Wells, the agent for the applicant, said consultation events were well-attended and added: “The demand for artificial grass pitches is high and this city has already identified a shortfall.

“The applicant is comfortable that the car park will be sufficient for the numbers that are arriving at this site. People will walk and cycle.”

Micklegate councillor Johnny Hayes said a “distinct shortage of outdoor playing spaces” had been identified when plans to expand Scarcroft Primary were put forward.

But he said plans for the games area to open until 10pm would have a major impact on people living nearby, adding: “It’s a very congested area, it’s dreadful. Parking is at a premium.”

A report prepared by planning officers says the pitch is important because it will offer new sport facilities for schools and the wider community. It adds that the floodlights will not have an impact on residents and the development will have “wider health benefits for pupils and residents”.

Councillors voted in favour of putting a condition on the application, meaning the new sports facility would have to close at 8pm every night. The decision will have to be approved by Sport England. Members of the planning committee voted by a majority to approve planning permission for the scheme.