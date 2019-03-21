A YOUNG girl has taken on 21 personal challenges to help celebrate and raise money on World Down Syndrome Day.

Shelby McCloud, 13, from Stillingfleet, has Down Syndrome and to mark the day she has taken on 21 challenges over the past few weeks to raise money for York Down Syndrome Support Group. The challenges have included baking cupcakes for her school, Barlby High, learning 21 new spellings and attempting to find 21 people to sponsor her.

Shelby said: “I decided to take on the task to help celebrate the event, make others aware of the work being done by the group, whilst also improving my own individual skills."

So far Shelby has managed to raise more than £550.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2YbNP6C.