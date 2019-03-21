NEW members are wanted to joing York Bridge Club.

The club is looking for "beginners, improvers and people with lapsed bridge skills", and run events to suit all needs.

A pair of taster sessions are open to all and will be held on Tuesday, March 26, between 1pm and 4pm, and Saturday, April 6, between 10am and 1pm at the York Bridge Club in Holgate Road.

The club is also hosting a free 'Learn to Play Bridge in a Day' course on Saturday, April 13, between 10am and 4pm.

To register for the free course, or to find out more, go to yorkbridgeclub.com