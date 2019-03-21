A LIBERAL Democrat councillor representing Westfield has left the party.

Cllr Sheena Jackson has now become an independent member of City of York Council, taking the number of Liberal Democrats on the local authority to 11.

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of the group, said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Cllr Jackson for all her work over the last four years and for her dedication in supporting residents in Westfield.

“Everyone in the York Liberal Democrats wishes Cllr Jackson all the best for the future.”

Westfield Ward is represented by three councillors - Liberal Democrats Andrew Waller and Susan hunter as well as Cllr Jackson. The council is currently run by a Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition. Of the 47 seats, 12 are held by Conservatives, 13 by Labour, four by the Green Party and seven by small independent groups.

Cllr Jackson did not respond to requests for a comment or confirm if she will stand in local elections on May 2.