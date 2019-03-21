THREE roads in York will remain closed over the coming weeks for roadworks to be completed.

The work is part of a £1.1 million investment by City of York Council.

Pavement will be closed overnight between March 25 and April 5, Fossgate will be shut from March 25 to April 12 and Stonebow will be shut from April 1 until 5. It is anticipated that the daytime closures of Stonebow, Pavement and Fossgate will be completed by March 29.

Tony Clarke, Head of Transport at City of York Council said, “We are nearing the end of a 14 week programme of improvements in the area. These closures have always been in the plans to finalise the work but hopefully taking place overnight will cause the minimum upheaval and disturbance possible.

“We know that the closures have caused delays and disruption for some and we would like to thank residents, businesses and commuters for their patience and assure everyone that we are working hard to have all routes fully reopened by 12 April.”