HUNDREDS of lanterns and candles illuminated a York lake in a ceremony of remembrance.

Lights on the Lake was organised by St Leonard’s Hospice and saw hundreds of lights in and around the lake in Rowntree Park on Wednesday night, each one dedicated to a lost loved one.

Organisers said the occasion replaced the Candles on the Ouse ceremony, which launched in 2014 as part of the hospice’s 30th anniversary celebrations, and which involved paper candles in the shape of water lilies floating down the river.

Sue Edwards, in memory fundraiser at the hospice, said it was “a lovely and moving event”, with each candle carrying special and personal messages, adding that it was “a beautiful spectacle” to see them drift on the lake.

She said: “The donation for each candle goes towards helping the hospice to continue to provide outstanding care for local people and their families."

She thanked the Friends of Rowntree Park for all their support and John Wright Electrical who were providing invaluable help on the night, "both making the event possible".

The event started with a lantern parade from the main entrance to the park from Terry Avenue to the lake, and the candles were set adrift as the sun set.

There was also music from a choir and a short service was held by spiritual care lead at the hospice, David Williamson.