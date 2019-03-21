YORK prog-rock band Mostly Autumn will back up this month's launch of their new studio album, White Rainbow, with a home-city concert at The Crescent on June 7 in memory of past member Liam Davison.

The title track by guitarist and principal songwriter Bryan Josh and co was prompted by Liam's sudden death on November 4 2017 at the age of 49, and here Bryan answers Charles Hutchinson's questions about his " dear old friend and fellow musician of 38 years".

When was Liam Davison in the band and what is your abiding memory of him, Bryan?

"Liam joined Mostly Autumn in 1996 as a guitarist and backing vocalist and was in the band for 18 years. He also contributed some co-writing; he was an incredible player and writer.

"We had actually been playing together in many different projects since the early Eighties; we were the closest of friends since the age of 13, we were inseparable . Wherever we were in the world, it was always me and him at the bar taking life in."

Liam had expressed his love for the idea of a Viking funeral. What does a White Rainbow funeral traditionally involve?

"It's when you place the person and belongings on a boat, then setting it out on the water and firing a flaming arrow to ignite it.

"I couldn't give him that send-off for obvious reasons, so I thought it fitting to express it in a song with a descriptive journey and an incredibly emotional climax: a lasting tribute to Liam immortalised in music."

When writing the song White Rainbow, what feelings were you seeking to express?

"The title track is essentially about changes to come. I was camping up in Langdale with some friends, and in the middle of a very dark cloudy October night there appeared a white rainbow.

"It lasted a minute or so but it was an incredible sigh; we all saw it and for some reason I took it as a sign of changes to come, and they did in many ways, including the sudden loss of Liam and other close friends.

"The song portrays a cosmic entity in the form of a 'White Rainbow' who gives us all a jolly good telling-off for how we're treating the planet and each other.

"It's our longest song to date at just under 20 minutes, but that's what the song desired to fulfil its purpose. It strongly intends to pull the listener inside it and lead them through its many changing emotive atmospheres."

Which other songs reflect on Liam’s passing?

"The first three tracks, Procession, Viking Funeral and Burn directly relate to Liam but most of the album echoes how we deal with loss and change. The last track, Young, is a personal message from me to him and a celebration of the beautiful inspiring man he was."

How did Troy Donockley, the Uilleann piper and multi-instrumentalist, from Warter, near Pocklington, come to be involved in the album?

"I've known Troy for 30-odd years, we are like brothers. He has guested with us on many albums and shows and was in fact a very enthusiastic and encouraging force at the birth of Mostly Autumn.

"He's a world-class musician, who was also very close to Liam. It just felt right to have him play his pipes and whistles on this album especially."

You have a distribution deal with Universal for White Feather: does it make a difference having such a significant major label promoting you?

"Yes, it works very well having Universal involved. You need to get your albums out there and they have a very powerful infrastructure. Whether it's HMV, Amazon, iTunes or any other chains in other territories, they will make sure it's available."

Do you have any early news on your set list for the June 7 gig in York?

"We'll be introducing songs off White Rainbow, alongside old classics. We very much look forward to playing in York; it's our home; it will be a hell of a night."

Mostly Autumn play The Crescent, off Blossom Street, York on June 7; tickets cost £15 at seetickets.com/event/mostly-autumn/the-crescent/. White Feather is released on Mostly Autumn Records with distribution via Nova and Universal Music.

Win the album

COURTESY of Mostly Autumn, The Press has three limited-edition double-disc CDs of White Feather to be won, signed by Bryan Josh and vocalist Olivia Sparnenn-Josh.

Question: Where will Mostly Autumn play in York in June?

Send your answer with your name, address and daytime phone number, either on a postcard to Charles Hutchinson, Mostly Autumn Competition, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York, YO1 9YN, or by email to charles.hutchinson@nqyne.co.uk, marked Mostly Autumn Competition, by March 29. Usual competition rules apply.