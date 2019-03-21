THOUSANDS of voters in York have signed a petition to revoke Article 50.

The petition calling for the Government to revoke Article 50 crashed the official petitions website as Theresa May appealed to EU leaders for a delay to Brexit, and had been signed by almost 900,000 people by Thursday afternoon.

The petition reads: "The Government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people’.

"We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now for remaining in the EU. A People’s Vote may not happen – so vote now."

In York Central, more than 2,700 people had signed the petition - about 2.5 per cent of constituents - while more than 1,650 York Outer constituents - about 1.75 per cent - had also signed.

Just over one per cent of voters in Selby and Ainsty signed the petition (just under 1,000), along with more than 1,600 voters in Harrogate and Knaresborough (about 1.6 per cent).

<a href="https://petitionmap.unboxedconsulting.com/?petition=241584">To find out how many voters in your constituency have signed, click here.</a>

In her Downing Street statement, Mrs May blamed MPs for failing to implement the result of the 2016 EU referendum and told frustrated voters: “I am on your side.”

Revoke Article 50 began trending on Twitter following Mrs May’s speech and continued to be a global trend on Thursday.

Famous figures including actors Hugh Grant and Jennifer Saunders, TV presenter and author Caitlin Moran, physicist Brian Cox and former Labour press chief Alastair Campbell all urged their followers on social media to sign the petition.

Alongside the link, Grant wrote: “I’ve signed. And it looks like every sane person in the country is signing too. National emergency.”