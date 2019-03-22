A PAEDOPHILE who got a girl pregnant when she was underage will be sentenced next month.

Kyril John Lewis McClean, 27, claimed he had waited to have sex with the teenager until her sixteenth birthday, but a jury convicted him of having sex with her on at least three occasions while she was still 15.

Philip Standfast, prosecuting, said police officially warned McClean to stay away from the girl while she was still 15.

McClean was also alleged to have raped a 13-year-old girl and to have had sexual activity with her in his Malton flat.

The younger girl alleged that he tied a rope to his flat door to prevent access.

But McClean denied in evidence at York Crown Court that he had tied the door or that the girl was screaming. He said he had been told she was 18.

The jury acquitted him of all charges involving the 13-year-old when they convicted him of the charges involving the 15-year-old girl.

Then Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told them McClean had admitted another offence.

“It involves him sending fairly horrendous abuse and threats made to his grandmother,” he said.

Sentence for the offences involving the 15-year-old girl and the grandmother was adjourned while probation officers assess how dangerous he is.

McClean was already on the sex offenders register before his latest convictions, having previously served a prison sentence for indecently exposing himself in public.

McClean denied four charges of sexual activity with a child and one of rape. He was remanded in custody to be sentenced on April 12.