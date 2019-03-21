SOMETHING wicked this way comes on Monday and Tuesday when York Associate Schools present Macbeth at York Theatre Royal.

Ten York schools will be assembling at the two-day festival to perform scenes from Shakespeare’s story of power struggles and vaulting ambition in a project run by the York theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Taking part in the Associate Schools Programme’s Macbeth will be York High School; Scarcroft Primary; Applefields School; Poppleton Road Primary; St Barnabas CE Primary; Knavesmire Primary; Clifton Green Primary; Millthorpe School; Vale of York Academy and Fulford School.

Julian Ollive, the Theatre Royal’s education associate and festival producer, says: “York Theatre Royal and the RSC are proud and privileged to be working alongside these schools in presenting our Macbeth festival. We are excited to see the schools’ work on stage, which will all be be presented by large ensembles in the spirit of inclusivity and choral story-telling.”

The Associate Schools programme is a national project run by the RSC in collaboration with regional theatre partners. Each region develops its own cluster of schools and programme of work with support and training from the RSC.

The aim is to change the way young people “experience, engage with and take ownership “of Shakespeare’s work. Teachers learn through extensive training how to explore Shakespeare with their students in the way that actors do in a rehearsal room, using dynamic approaches. “York Theatre Royal supports the teachers throughout the rehearsal process, offering advice to support each teacher in their development as an artist,” says Julian.

What lies in store on Monday and Tuesday? The Associate Schools’ Macbeth will recount most of the narrative arch of Shakespeare’s “Scottish play”, with each school telling a short section. These will be performed under the direction of a teacher, while consistent costumes and scenery will give the evening the feeling of one whole play, rather than individual performances.

Tickets for each 7pm performance are on sale at £6, children £4, on 01904 623568 or at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk.

ON the 75th anniversary of the prisoner-of-war escape from the Stalag Luft III prison in German-occupied Poland on Sunday, historian Dan Snow hosts a commemorative evening at the Eventim Apollo in London. This will be broadcast live via satellite at City Screen, York, at 6pm before a screening of John Surges's Second World War adventure film The Great Escape.

Dave Taylor, City Screen's marketing manager, says: "We understand that Dan Snow will hear the stories of veterans of the escape, which took place on the night of March 24-25 1944. He will also delve behind the operation with renowned historian Paul Beaver and Dr Hugh Hunt, from the University of Cambridge.”

Tickets are available on 0871 902 5747, in person at City Screen or at or online at picturehouses.com.

Charles Hutchinson