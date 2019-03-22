A SON who injured his mother and forced her to flee the family home in alcohol-fuelled violence has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Shane Michael Wood’s mother was in the public gallery supporting him as York Crown Court heard how police firearms officers had to be called to deal with him on November 23.

Michael Collins, prosecuting, said Wood was arrested after a 50-minute stand-off at the family home in Geldof Road, Huntington, and after officers had used CS gas and a Taser.

Earlier the mother had been in bed when Wood, in drink, kicked open her bedroom door and scattered the contents of a chest of drawers on the floor.

“She thought to herself ‘Here we go again. I have to get away from him’,” said the barrister.

As the mother attempted to leave Wood hit her car while she was in it. She returned a few hours later, but he hit her in the mouth, causing her to bleed, and damaged a bedroom door. She called police.

Later, his mother told officers she didn’t feel he was a danger to her any more and that he needed help for mental health problems, said Mr Collins.

Suspending a 15-month prison sentence for 18 months, Recorder Peter Hampton told Wood he had displayed “deplorable behaviour” that had taken police officers and police resources away from other work. He read psychiatric and probation reports before passing sentence.

Wood pleaded guilty to affray. He was also ordered to do 200 hours’ unpaid work and 40 days’ rehabilitative activities.

His barrister Laura Addy said he hadn’t drunk since November 23 and although he was currently living with his grandparents, he hoped to return to live with his mother.

He was very remorseful, she said.

Wood was jailed for nine months in 2015 for biting a woman in the face and for 14 weeks in 2013 for a racial assault.