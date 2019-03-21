POLICE say a man seen leaving the scene of an arson attack in Selby had "received serious injuries".

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said Abbey Fisheries in Gowthorpe was targeted in an arson attack at about 3.50am on Thursday, March 21.

The spokesman said: "A man was seen leaving the area, who police believe has sustained serious burn injuries. Detectives are appealing to the public for information to help them trace the man, to check on his welfare and also because he may hold vital information to the investigation."

Anyone who saw the man or has any information which would help police find him should phone 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference NYP-21032019-0043.