FIVE men have been named and shamed after being caught urinating in the streets of York.

Shear Israr, aged 21 of Kirkstone Drive, York, was sentenced at York Magistrates for urinating against waste bins on Coney Street on November 23, 2018.

Israr, who apologised for his actions during the incident, pleaded guilty by post and was fined £40, ordered to pay costs of £144 and a prosecution surcharge of £30.

Andrew Cannon, 36 of High Street Hook, Goole, was found urinating in an alley leading to Yates Wine Lodge, on December 15 2018. He pleaded guilty by post and was fined £166, ordered to pay costs of £144 and a prosecution surcharge of £30.

Gary Hill, 26, of Cartmell Terrace, Darlington, was found urinating against St Helen’s Church graveyard wall on Daveygate, on December 12 2018.

Hill failed to attend court and was found guilty in his absence. He was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £144 and a prosecution charge of £30.

Gregory Pringle, 27 of Lynwood Road, London, was discovered by a police officer urinating in an alley off Coney Street, York, on December 28, 2018.

Pringle, who expressed embarrassment for his actions during the incident, pleaded guilty by post and was fined £258, ordered to pay costs of £144 and a prosecution surcharge of £30.

Jordan Nurse, 26, of Cliveden Avenue, Bradford, was also sentenced by York Magistrates after he urinated against the window of Subway on Clifford Street on Saturday on December 1, 2018.

Nurse pleaded guilty by post to urinating in public and was fined £130, ordered to pay costs of £144 and a prosecution surcharge of £30.

Altogether the five sentences totalled £1,657.

The sentences follow joint work between City of York Council and North Yorkshire Police to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: “We are grateful to our partners North Yorkshire Police and the court for supporting our enforcement action. Four of these cases took place in the early evening when families could be around the town. There’s no excuse: all licensed premises in the city must offer toilets for customers and they should be used.

“Urinating in public is indecent and unhygienic; it also puts more pressure on the city centre cleaning services with additional cost to the council.”