ROCK Challenge and J Rock will return to York for the first time since 2016 on Monday as part of the Global Rock Challenge in England and Scotland.

Six schools will be taking part at 6.30pm at York Barbican, including two J Rock teams new to the event: Hempland Primary Academy, from York, and Hackforth and Hornby C of E Primary School, from Bedale.

Participating too will be Rock Challenge teams from Malton School, Malton; Welburn Hall School, near Kirkbymoorside, and Graham School, Scarborough, and J Rock entrants Pocklington Community Junior School.

These events are designed to be universally inclusive, with secondary schools, colleges, academies, schools catering for students with special needs, primary and junior schools and independent schools from all backgrounds being encouraged to compete. Schools had to enter last September and next week’s event is the result of their planning and dedication!

Malton School competing in the 2018 Rock Challenge

Malton School is returning to the competition after a successful 2018, when it entered for the first time and won in Hull, where its piece, Three Words, took home seven Awards of Excellence. The school qualified for the Northern Open Final, winning a further six awards.

Pocklington Community Junior School returns too after being placed second in its Hull heat with Dream Big, Fight Hard, a song about breaking stereotypes and being who you want to be that won ten Awards of Excellence, including the Performers Choice Award, chosen by fellow competing teams.

Event manager Charlotte Payne says: "I look forward to seeing the wide range of performances that the schools bring to our events every year. It’s always fantastic to see the hard work put in by all the schools realised on stage. In 2019, we are putting on more shows than in any other year, and I can’t wait to take on the challenge."

Tickets cost £14.50 on 0844 854 2757 or at yorkbarbican.co.uk.