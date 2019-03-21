POLICE seized a lock knife after stopping a driver in York.

North Yorkshire Police said their officers stopped a motorist who was driving the wrong way down Coney Street at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman said officers carried out a search of the vehicle and discovered drugs and a folding knife "under his seat".

The Press understands a cannabis warning was issued to the passenger in the vehicle, and the driver was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in public.

He remains in custody.