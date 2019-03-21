A KITTEN had to be put to sleep after being shot by an air rifle in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the eight-month-old kitten, called Biscuit, was shot in Almsford Road, Acomb, in what the force called "a brutal air weapon attack".

A spokeswoman said the kitten was injured on Monday, March 18, and taken to a local vets who found Biscuit had a pellet embedded in his spine, which meant that the vet had to put him to sleep.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information which could help police should phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12190049005.