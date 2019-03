POLICE, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan will host a surgery for residents in Sherburn-in-Elmet next month.

Appointments last 15 minutes and give residents chance to raise their concerns on local policing with Mrs Mulligan.

The surgery will take place on Thursday, April 11, between 3.30pm and 5.30pm. The exact location for the event has not yet been confirmed, but appointments must be booked in advance.

To book a place, phone 01423 569562 or email info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk