THE cost of plans to upgrade a council sheltered housing block have more than trebled from £1.4m to nearly £5m.

Proposals to refurbish Lincoln Court in Acomb would see the 20 flats revamped and 15 new apartments created, as well as improved communal areas.

Councillors at an executive meeting heard that revisions have been made to the scheme since the original £1.4m plans were proposed and extra funding is needed - taking the bill to £4.79m.

A report says: “This was an estimated figure prior to understanding the detailed work required, this figure was also based on an incorrect square meter calculation of the scheme.”

The existing residents had originally been told they could stay in their homes while the work was carried out but last December the council said 20 people would have to move out for the upgrades to take place.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Andrew Waller said: “This has been an ongoing saga.”

He asked for reassurance that alternative accommodation had been found for residents, as work is set to start at the site in June.

Councillors heard that new homes are still needed for five people but that officers are “confident” of finding accommodation for them.

Cllr Carol Runciman welcomed the news, saying: “I know Lincoln Court is very popular. I’m confident that when the changes are made, there will be people wanting to go in there. Many older people want to stay independent. I hope that everything will be kept to time and the accommodation will be available as soon as everything is signed off.”

Under the revised plans, the neighbouring multi-use games area would be lost and councillors were asked to commit to finding alternative sports facilities in Westfield to make up for the loss.

Councillors approved the scheme and the extra funding.

A revised planning application for the project will be considered at a council meeting tonight, Wednesday.