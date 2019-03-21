A PLAYGROUND near the city centre has been upgraded, more than two years after funding for the work was first approved.

The park, next to Scarcroft Primary School, has seen the slide, swings and climbing frame refurbished, a replacement mini roundabout installed and a new bench and picnic table added.

Works have also involved laying a new permeable covering in the park which provides a soft surface for falls and which will enable use immediately after wet weather.

Labour Cllr Jonny Crawshaw welcomed the upgrade

He said:“My fellow councillors and I are relieved to see this work finally complete but I have had to push extremely hard for the council to sort it. The funding was approved in 2016-17 and it’s been frustrating that it’s taken this long. Since my election I have persistently chased this up and I was beginning to worry it might never happen."

“The £23k spent has provided a decent upgrade to the park which I’m sure will go down well with local families, and I’d encourage those with young children to go along and try it out. Parks are such an important feature, especially in towns and cities, for children to let off steam and get some exercise”.

Cllr Crawshaw added that he felt problems existed within the council in being able to deliver schemes such as this due to the almost £100m cuts it has made since Government austerity started in 2010.

A spokesperson for City of York Council said: “The improvements to the play park at Scarcroft Green are part of our wider programme to improve play areas across the city. Work which, through capital investment and funding from parishes, wards and communities, is resulting in £400,000 investment into our parks, the biggest investment we’ve made to our play areas for some years.

“Council funding for the scheme was agreed in March 2017. Since that date, as part of our parks improvement programme we have been working closely with each community to ensure that the appropriate upgrades are made to each park. These discussions, the phased programme of improvements across the city and commissioning the works have meant that it has taken time to complete the works at Scarcroft Green. We have also made big changes to play areas including Rowntree Park, Nelson’s Lane and West Bank Park.

“We are investing in our parks to encourage more families and children to take advantage of the city’s excellent outdoor and play areas and we hope people enjoy the improved park at Scarcroft Green and at the other locations.”