A FUNDRAISING talk on gliding will raise money for a children's charity.

The Dunnington NSPCC Fundraising Committee will host a talk by York glider pilot Dawn Hammond on March 30 at Dunnington's Reading Rooms.

Kay Federico, chair of the volunteer fundraising committee, said the event would also include an afternoon tea and raffle.

She said: "I am so looking forward to hearing Dawn’s talk, to hear about her experiences as a glider pilot, all whilst raising funds for children who need our help and support."

Dawn said: "Initially I wasn't keen as it is not something I do on a regular basis but when the Dunnington committee told me it was for the NSPCC I agreed straight away. It feels nice to be doing it for a good cause."

Jackie Dawson, from the NSPCC, said: "The Dunnington Fundraising Committee never fail to delight in the number and variety of the events they kindly and tirelessly organise for the NSPCC. We can’t thank them and Dawn enough and I would urge everyone to buy a ticket before they sell out, for what promises to be a wonderful afternoon."

The event starts at 2pm. Tickets cost £8 and are available from Dunnington Newsagents, or by phoning 01904 488069 or 01904 488338.