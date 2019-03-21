Children's competitive show of the week

Rock Challenge, York Barbican, Monday

PRESENTED by the Be Your Best Foundation, this performing arts competition involves young people in every aspect of the performance.

From set construction and choreography, to hair, make-up and costume design, this event is designed to "motivate and inspire students to lead positive pro-active lives".

School play of the week

Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Company/York Associate Schools, York Theatre Royal, Monday and Tuesday

STUDENTS from ten schools perform selected scenes from Shakespeare's torrid tale of power and ambition, putting collective storytelling at the heart of this ensemble performance.

The project combines the RSC, the Theatre Royal, lead school York High School and nine other associate schools.

Return of the Mac in tribute show of the week

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac, 50 Years, York Barbican, Tuesday

IT must be hard for any tribute act to keep up with the endless shifts in personnel in the real Fleetwood Mac, what with Lindsey Buckingham being jettisoned in favour of Crowded House's Neil Finn.

Anyway, in tributeland, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac cover all the bases in a "Very Best Of" show marking 50 Years, including a blues set focusing on the Peter Green era.

Folk fundraiser of the week

Martin Simpson and Chris While & Julie Matthews, National Centre for Early Music, York, Tuesday

SIMPSON, While and Matthews perform in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, brought together by the friends of Roland Walls, who runs York's Black Swan Folk Club and is seriously ill with the disease. Roland, who has put on 140 concerts at the NCEM, has been receiving practical and financial support from the MNDA. This concert unites two acts booked many times by Roland over his long career.

Double bill of the week

John Osborne in John Peel's Shed and Circled In The Radio Times, Pocklington Arts Centre, Wednesday

POET, storyteller and BBC Radio 4 regular John Osborne once won a competition on the late John Peel’s Radio 1 show. His prize was a box of records that took eight years of listening; the resulting John Peel's Shed is an ode to radio, those records and anyone who has ever sought solace in wireless.

Latest show Circled In The Radio Times recounts how finding a collection of old copies of the Radio Times led Osborne to piecing together the life of the previous owner, and looking at the changing nature of the way all of us watch television.

Opera at the double in York

English Touring Opera in Verdi's Macbeth, Friday, and Mozart's Idomeneo, Saturday, York Theatre Royal

ENGLISH Touring Opera presents an ambitious set of full-scale operas about giant personalities clashing over love and power in times of war.

Sung in English, Verdi's blood-soaked Macbeth stars Grant Doyle in the title role and Madeleine Pierard as his guilt-ridden queen in the depths of despair. Sung in Italian, Mozart's "opera seria" (serious opera) Idomeneo finds King Idomeneo caught in the midst of a storm on his return from the Trojan War. More than a storm is brewing.

Vocal harmonies of the week

Blake, Movies And Musicals, Grand Opera House, York, Wednesday

NEW tour for 2019 for vocal harmony trio, buoyed by their seventh album topping the classical charts.

Classical crossover musicians Humphrey Berney, Stephen Bowman and Oliver Baines have chosen music from their favourite movies and musicals, by Morricone, Barry, Bernstein and Bizet et al.

York Literature Festival show of the week, number one

Dyad Productions in Orlando, York Theatre Royal Studio, Tuesday

PERFORMER Rebecca Vaughan and Yorkshire playwright Elton Townend-Jones present a radical take on Virginia Woolf's romp through British history in a magic-realist exploration of human identity, personal, sexual and national.

York Literature Festival show of the week, number two

Lost In A Sea Of Glass And Tin, York Theatre Royal Studio, Thursday

IN their textual and visual performance, the ever experimental Gary Winters and Claire Hind ask: "What does it mean to leave everything behind, to take off and live a life of solitude ? Where can we go and what can we become?"

If you missed it in York...

The Full Monty, Leeds Grand Theatre, Monday to Saturday

YORK actor Andrew Dunn is among the cast for Simon Beaufoy's stage version of his "chuffing brilliant" story of six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield. with nothing left to lose, becoming a strip act.