TWO York restaurants have been shortlisted for a national award.

The 2019 Golden Chopstick Awards, now in its second year, recognises excellence in Oriental cooking, and the finalists were announced this week, with the chosen restaurants voted for by about 20,000 members of the public over a six-week period.

Of the four venues up for the Best Street Food Awards, two are from York - Little Somboon Kitchen, and Tikk's Thai Kitchen.

Tikk's Thai Kitchen is based at Spark:York, but also runs a mobile street food kitchen around North Yorkshire, while Little Somboon Kitchen is based in Barton le Willows, and cooks using locally-grown ingredients and also offers home cooking lessons.

All the finalists have been invited to an event hosted by Gok Wan in London next month, when the winners will be announced.

Gok Wan, who is also co-founder and host of the awards, said: "We are delighted to have finalists from all over the

country and covering a range of different cuisines from hugely popular Chinese food to more unusual Vietnamese and Filipino."