TWO consultants at York Hospital are gearing up for a gruelling bike ride to give a charity a cash boost.

Gerry McGonigal, 56, and Mike Harkness, 47, who both live in York, are embarking on a challenge to cycle around 500 miles from Cardiff to York via Liverpool, the Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales.

They will set off on May 10 and are expecting the journey to take them seven days.

The challenge is in aid of The Ambulance Wish Foundation UK, which aims to give terminally-ill patients the resources, specialist transport and medical care they need to fulfill their final wishes.

Gerry said: “It will certainly be challenging.

"It’s for a very worthwhile cause.

“We’ve already started training for it.”

He added: “We came across the charity as a few members of hospital staff volunteer for this charity. We thought if they are doing that the least we can do is raise some money for the charity.”

Last year, Gerry and Mike raised £3,000 for The Ambulance Wish Foundation UK when they cycled from Penzance to Land’s End in Cornwall, and then from Land’s End all the way up to John o’ Groats in the north of Scotland.

In total, the bike ride was about 1,200 miles.

“It was a major challenge last year because of the weather,” Gerry added.

“We went the long way and avoided all the major routes.”

To sponsor Gerry and Mike, visit their fundraising page: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/rideagain

Meanwhile, a music festival will be held on May 26 at York Sports Club, Shipton Road, in aid of the Foundation.

The Best of York Music Festival will feature performances from York bands, including The 5:15s, Honours, Flatcap Carnival, Van Der Neer and more.

There will also be fair rides, food stalls and an outside bar.

Gates open at 11.30am and the event will take place from noon to 8.30pm.

Tickets are available from Earworm Records on Goodramgate, York Sports Club or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk