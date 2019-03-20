A ROAD north of York is closed following a road collision.

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at around 1.15pm to the Strensall to Sheriff Hutton road, near Sheriff Hutton.

"The road is currently closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident."

Just left the scene of a serious accident on the sherif Hutton road north of York. The road will be closed for some time so expect delays. Excellent team work by @YorksAmbulance @GNairambulance pic.twitter.com/pSnzSp6H1Z — Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) March 20, 2019

Air ambulance services have also attended the crash scene.