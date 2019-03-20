RESIDENTS in towns and villages across North Yorkshire could tackle speeding drivers by buying their own speed signs.

North Yorkshire County Council's Executive look set to approve a scheme next week which will allow town and parish councils and other neighbourhood groups to buy, install and maintain their own vehicle activated signs (VAS).

The signs light up when approaching drivers are exceeding the speed limit, and are currently used by the council in areas where speeding drivers present a risk to road safety. However, the council's assessment will not approve every area, and some communities could feel that a sign may be needed, against the recommendation of the assessment.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive member for highways, said he expected the move to be popular.

He said: "Many parishes have expressed an interest in being able to purchase and install their own vehicle activated signs on the highway in their communities to deter speeding.

"Whilst there are concerns that the proliferation of such equipment on our highways may reduce the impact of the signs already in place where they are most needed, we have listened to requests from elected members and parishes, and last year began the process to change our policy and allow third party purchase of such signs."

The Executive is to consider a report by officers on the use of these signs and changes to policy, and Cllr Mackenzie said the speed limits would still be set by the county’s highways engineers, "who will advise on the right locations for signs from a safety and operational point of view".

If approved, the new system could be brought in next month.