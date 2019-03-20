WORK has begun on building a new sports centre at the old Burnholme College site in York.

Under the plans, the site will be refurbished to create a new gym, two studios for fitness classes and revamped changing facilities. The new leisure centre is due to open in November.

There are also plans to create a new reception area, improve the playing fields and reopen the footpath and cycle route between Derwenthorpe and Burnholme.

The multi-use games area and sports hall will remain open while construction work takes place at the site.

Cllr Keith Myers, executive member for children and young people, said: “The site is developing as a real asset to the community. The library and community hub at Burnholme is already popular with local schools, students, as well as families and residents who will also benefit from the improved sports facilities.”

Councillors agreed to put nearly £2.5million towards the scheme at a meeting last July.

Under the plans, work will begin to improve drainage on the nearby grass pitches at the end of the football season and they should be ready to be used again by autumn 2020. A deep pond and wildlife area will also be created at the site.

The cycle route to Derwenthorpe and the Sustrans cycle track is also due to reopen later this year with upgraded surfaces and lighting.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for leisure, said: “I’m excited to see refurbishment work on the sports hall starting this week to create a much-improved facility. This investment in local people’s health and wellbeing will deliver more and better quality facilities to support existing clubs and, hopefully, attract new teams and groups.”

At a council meeting last year it was agreed that Greenwich Leisure Limited, which also runs Energise and Yearsley Swimming Pool and is set to manage the new York Stadium sports centre, will run the new facility when it opens.

A report for the meeting said the sports centre’s opening hours would increase from 20 hours a week to 75 hours, with opening times between 8am and 10pm. Extra staff would also be recruited.