THE Ebor Singers open their 2019 season on Saturday with a candlelit concert in the Chapter House of York Minster.

The 7.30pm programme of iconic Renaissance music for Lent combines Allegri’s mesmerising setting of Miserere with Lotti’s poignant Crucifixus and Victoria’s Lamentations and Responsories.

"The music is taken from the evening of service of Tenebrae, one of the most dramatic services of Holy Week, which follows the journey of Jesus to the Cross," says director Paul Gameson. "During the service, candles are extinguished one by one, representing Jesus’s disciples leaving his side. Don’t worry, we won’t be reconstructing this three-hour service, but we will be drawing on its drama."

Paul continues: "We – and we hope our audience! – enjoy when we explore new ways to perform. The space and acoustics in the Chapter House allow us to explore different formats, and the concept of using low and, at points, no lighting is unusual but provides a fantastic opportunity for the audience to focus on the sound and lose the trappings that ordinarily come with concerts of this type. One thing you can be sure of is you will listen to music in a different way."

The theme of darkness continues in the choir’s other concerts this year, including music celebrating 50 years since the Moon landing, with works scored for 40 singers by Thomas Tallis and Alex Roth, on May 25 at York Minster and Mozart’s sumptuous music for Vespers on June 29 at St Olave’s Church, Marygate.

The choir also can be heard performing the service of Compline in York Minster at 8.40pm every Thursday during Lent, with entry via the South Door, opposite Stonegate.

On April 15, Compline is at 7.30pm, followed by a performance of Bach’s motet Jesu Meine Freude; on April 16, Compline at 7.30pm is concluded with Charpentier’s oratorio Le Reniement de St Pierre; on April 18, at 8.30pm, the choir performs the service of Tenebrae with music by Victoria. Entry to these services is free.

Tickets for the Minster concerts cost £15, concessions £12, students £5, from the York Minster box office, on 01904 557200, at boxoffice.yorkminster.org or on the door.