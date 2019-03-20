A CAMPAIGN to raise money for potentially life-saving treatment for a three-year-old boy battling cancer has topped £100,000.

Freddie Thompson, who lives in Ampleforth with his parents Philip and Emily and older brother Oscar, was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma when he was just two years old.

The youngster has already undergone 80 days of chemotherapy and surgery at Leeds General Infirmary, and his family are now aiming to raise £250,000 to send him for pioneering vaccine in America.

Dozens of fundraising events have since taken place bringing the total raised to £101,546.

Freddie’s Fight t-shirts and hoodies are also now available.

Emily said: “We are completely astounded to have raised over £100,000 in a relatively short space of time. The support of our local community really has been overwhelming. So many people are running events and have really taken Freddie to their hearts.”

Current events include an ex-display sale at Duncombe Sawmill, which will run until March 22, with all donations going to Freddie’s Fight. Details of upcoming events and how to donate can be found on the Freddie’s Fight facebook page.