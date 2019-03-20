A COLLEGE in York has signed a new partnership deal with Leeds United Football Club.

Askham Bryan College, on the outskirts of the city, will now become a Leeds United Sports Hub.

From September, students studying Level 2 and Level 3 BTEC sport will learn at the club's Elland Road stadium with use of their training and fitness facilities, as well as at Askham Bryan.

Students will travel to Elland Road one day a week, with input and expert guidance throughout the year from Leeds United and teaching by the college’s specialist sports coaches, including course manager and lecturer Matt Heath, himself a former Leeds player.

Matt joined Leeds in November 2006 making 59 appearances for the club and since leaving the game has gained his BSc (Hons) degree in coaching. He joined the teaching staff at Askham Bryan in 2016.

Speaking about the partnership, Spencer Taylor, Leeds United’s Director of Education, said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with Askham Bryan College, offering more students the chance to not only learn at our stadium but also give them the opportunity to work with some of the fantastic coaches that will be on board at Leeds United Sports College.

"We look forward to developing a strong relationship with the York-based campus and welcoming the students to Elland Road in September.”

The course is a combination of practical and theory covering coaching, development and fitness plus giving an insight into the business side of sport.

It is perfect for school leavers and young people with an interest in playing, coaching and progressing to university, says Billy Miller, Askham Bryan College’s Director of Sport.

"Learners will also work towards playing for the college’s elite programme team and represent Askham Bryan in the Association of College’s Football League.

Billy said: “We’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious and world renowned organisation.

"This elite sports programme gives our students a wonderful opportunity to work with experts at the highest level which will not only improve their sporting skills but give an insight into what’s involved in running a successful club. This could be life changing for our young people and will certainly enhance their future career prospects.”

The course is free for under 19s, and there is free transport provided.

Askham Bryan College is one of the largest and fastest-growing land-based colleges in the UK with more than 5,000 students and training around 900 apprentices at sites across Northern England.

The main campus is near York plus it has sites of varying sizes at Middlesbrough, Bradford, Wakefield, and Newton Rigg College at Penrith.