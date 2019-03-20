REGISTERED and student nurses can walk away with a conditional job on the very same day at a Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust recruitment event next month.

The event is on April 2 at Harrogate District Hospital and will showcase a range of opportunities in the Trust’s adult inpatient wards, including medical, surgical and later in life wards. Registered and student nurses, employed or looking to return to practice or seeking their first job in the NHS are welcome to attend.

The recruitment evening will provide the opportunity to meet the senior nursing team, as well as a chance to hear about the Trust’s new two-year preceptorship course. Also featured will be interviews for prospective nurses. Those who would like to book an interview on the evening of the event are asked to apply in advance via NHS Jobs.

The event will take place between 5 and 7pm.