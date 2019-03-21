A TADCASTER couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today with a huge family affair.

Eileen and Derek Morley, of Westfield Terrace, met at Friday night dances at the Riley Smith Hall in 1957, just after Derek finished his national service with the West Yorkshire Regiment. They married two years later, on March 21, at St Mary’s Church in Tadcaster.

Derek, 83, worked in the brewing trade for 37 years, while Eileen, 79, was a seamstress and housewife.

“We work as a team,” said Derek.

To celebrate they are being taken on a surprise outing, and are having a party at a later date at the Riley Smith Hall with 80 people.

Eldest daughter, Claire, who owns her own cake-making business, is baking a special cake for the pair, which will be decorated with roses, diamante ribbon and a picture of their wedding.

The couple have five children, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Instead of presents, they have asked for donations to St Leonard’s Hospice in memory of their daughter, Joanna, who died seven years ago.