A MAJOR new international business partnership has been launched by overseas trade specialist, Chamber International, to help UK businesses, including those across York and North Yorkshire, trade with Brazil.

The new partnership is with the Warwickshire-based Brazil Business Hub Ltd, a joint venture launched in 2015 between the GTMA trade association and Commercial Doctor Ltd, supported and seed-funded by UK Trade & Investment (UKTI), now the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The Brazil Business Hub supports UK companies wanting to trade with Brazil, now and after Britain leaves the EU, to help achieve UK government aspirations of becoming global trading nation.

The new alliance follows similar strategic partnerships announced by Chamber International, a division of West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce which has a presence on York Science Park, with British Centres For Business (BCB), Dubai, and Resolve, based in North Yorkshire and Charlotte, North Carolina, to support growing UK interest in North America in preparation for any US trade deal.